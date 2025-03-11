Vivo T4x 5G sale will begin tomorrow at 12 PM. The smartphone was launched in India on March 5, 2025, with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 mobile processor and a massive 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. Vivo T4x features Funtouch OS 15 based on the Android 15 version and offers features like Circle to Search, Live Text and AI Screen Translation. It has a 50MP AI camera, 2MP depth camera and 8MP selfie camera and features like AI Erase and AI Enhance. Vivo T4x 5G is available in Pronto Purple and Marine Blue colours. The T4x 5G price in India starts at INR 12,999 for 6GB+128GB, INR 13,999 for 8GB+128GB, and INR 15,999 for 8GB+256GB with an INR 1,000 discount. iQOO Neo 10R Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched in India by iQOO.

Vivo T4x 5G Sale To Begin Tomorrow, on March 12, 2025

No lags, only high scores, in every game you play, with an AnTuTu Score of 728k of the new #vivoT4x. Sales start tomorrow! Know more – https://t.co/q44clUxyI7#GetSetTurbo #TurboLife pic.twitter.com/0g53l5texN — vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 11, 2025

