Vivo (vivo) has launched two new smartphones today in India. The Vivo X200 FE and the foldable Vivo X Fold5 come with advanced specifications and features. The Vivo X200 FE features a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, a 6.31-inch display, and a triple camera setup including a 50MP ZEISS main lens. It includes a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and runs on Funtouch OS. The Vivo X Fold5 is a slim foldable device powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, featuring Microcrystal Glass protection, and a 50MP camera. Vivo X200 FE price in India starts at INR 54,999. The Vivo X Fold5 price starts at INR 1,49,999 in India. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Upgrade Tipped, Launch Likely in Early 2026; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Vivo X Fold5 Price in India

vivo X Fold5 pricing and offers. pic.twitter.com/gSROsTo4wg — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 14, 2025

Vivo X200 FE Price in India

vivo X200 FE price and offers. What's your take on the pricing? #vivoIndia #vivoX200FE pic.twitter.com/AkqWJDsrMG — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)