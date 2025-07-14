New Delhi, July 14: Samsung is reportedly preparing to introduce its next smartphone lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to launch in early 2026. While the official announcement is still far away, speculation regarding the upcoming models from the Galaxy S26 series has already started. The Galaxy S26 series is expected to include the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphones.

Among the upcoming models, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra seems to be attracting the most attention at the moment. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series was launched in January 2025, and now, rumours about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra are already beginning to surface online. Though Samsung has not confirmed anything yet, early leaks suggest it could come with upgraded cameras, better performance, and a new design. iPhone 17 Series Price, Specifications and Features; Know What To Expect From Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with notable changes. The Galaxy S26 Ultra design could remove raised camera rings on the back panel for a cleaner look. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.9-inch display and may run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Elite chipset.

As per a report of India Today, Samsung is also said to be considering a major camera upgrade for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. As per rumours, the company might switch from its 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor to a Sony-made 200MP main sensor, which is reportedly larger in size. However, it is also suggested that this upgrade might be delayed for the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, which is expected in 2027, making it uncertain whether the S26 Ultra will get this new camera or not. Google Pixel 10 Series Price Leaked: Check Prices of Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Ahead of August 2025 Launch.

As per multiple reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to come in three storage variants, which may be 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB for different user preferences. Additionally, the device may feature next-generation battery technology that can handle higher temperatures, offer a longer lifespan, and support faster charging compared to previous models.

