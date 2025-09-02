Vivo Y500 5G has been launched in China with an 8,200mAh massive battery with 90W flash-charging and OTG reverse charging. It was introduced with a 6.77-inch AMOLED flat FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Vivo Y500 5G also offered 50MP+2MP rear and 13MP front cameras, OriginOS 5 (Android 15), Bluetooth 5.4, WiFi 6, 8.23mm thickness and 213 gram weight. Vivo Y500 5G price in China starts at CNY 1,399 (around INR 17,200) for the 8GB+128GB variant, CNY 1,599 (around INR 19,700) for the 8GB+256GB variant, CNY 1,799 (around INR 22,200) for the 12GB+256GB variant and CNY 1,999 (around INR 24,700) for the 12GB+512GB variant. It was launched in Dragon Crystal Purple, Glacier Blue and Basalt Black colours. iQOO 15 Specifications, Features Leaked Ahead of Launch, Likely Coming With 2K LTPO Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.

Vivo Y500 Price in China, Specifications and Features Revealed

Vivo Y500 Price in China of Top Variant (Photo Credits: Vivo)

