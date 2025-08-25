Vivo Y500 will launch in China on September 1, 2025. The smartphone is expected to offer long battery life with an 8,200mAh battery, which may support 90W fast charging. It may be available in three colours, which are Dragon Crystal Purple, Glacier Blue, and Basalt Black. The Y500 will likely feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display and might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The device is anticipated to run OriginOS 5 based on Android 15. Vivo Y500 may feature a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP front camera. OnePlus Pad 3 Launch Date, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Confirmed; Know All About New OnePlus Flagship Tablet Coming on September 5, 2025 in India.

Vivo Y500 Launch in China

Vivo Y500 launching on 1st September in China 🇨🇳 ▫️ 8200mAh 🔋 ▫️ IP69#vivo #vivoY500 pic.twitter.com/1hasNZkhPJ — Tech Home  (@TechHome100) August 25, 2025

