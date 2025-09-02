iQOO 15 is expected to launch in China and India soon. The reports have hinted that the Chinese smartphone maker would skip launching the iQOO 14 model this year and introduce the iQOO 15. The company is expected to introduce its new model with a 2K LTPO display, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, a 7,000mAh battery and wireless charging support. The iQOO 15 is rumoured to launch with improved haptics and speakers, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. The flagship smartphone is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. iPhone 17 Launch Date-Price in India: When Will Apple Launch iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max?.

iQOO 15 Rumoured Specifications and Features

Upgrades on iQOO 15 : ✅ 2K LTPO Display ✅ 50MP Persicope telephoto ✅ Bigger🔋~7000mAh ✅ Wireless charging ✅ Improved haptics & speaker ✅ Ultrasonic FS & IP69 like iQOO 13 ✅ New SoC (SM8850 - 8 Elite Gen 5) — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) September 2, 2025

