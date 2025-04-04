European Union (EU) is reportedly considering fining USD 1 billion from Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) for "disinformation" under the Digital Services Act (DSA). The EU regulators plan to impose a hefty fine on Musk's social platform to demand operational changes amid the ongoing investigation. With this fine imposed, the European Union will demand Elon Musk's X platform to alter practices and improve ad transparency, sharing data with researchers and verifying "verified" accounts. Elon Musk To Depart DOGE Soon? Reports Say Tesla, Space CEO To Step Down Government Role From Lead Role As His 130-Days Special Employee Status Set To Expire in May.

EU to Fine Elon Musk's X USD 1 Billion for Disinformation

BREAKING: EU plans to fine X a billion dollars! pic.twitter.com/dY7TXsIDif — X Daily News (@xDaily) April 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)