by

The Guardian

, Elon Musk would leave when the 130-day cap on the government, giving him special employee status, would likely expire in May. The

DOGE team would continue without him. Donald Trump said that Elon Musk had a big company to run and that,

at some point, he would be going back. The other reports said that Musk would continue his DOGE mission until he has ultimately achieved it. Tesla Q1 2025 Results: Elon Musk-Run EV Company Shares Production, Deliveries, and Energy Storage Deployments.

Elon Musk Will Depart Public Service After Completing His DOGE Mission

BREAKING: Elon Musk will depart from public service as a special government employee only when his incredible work at DOGE is complete. pic.twitter.com/Dh6JHC7rN6 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 2, 2025

