Elon Musk's X is reportedly working on two new features to enhance the user's experience on the platform. First, the platform will soon introduce 'Focused Mode', which will hide the sidebars and only show the posts on the X platform. This would help you look only at the X post without any distractions. Another feature is expected to be released for X Spaces on the Web, which is called allowing microphone noise suppression. It will reportedly have a toggle button to enable the "Toggle Noise Suppression" option in Microphone Setting. X Premium Dashboard: Elon Musk’s Social Platform To Introduce Exlusive Panel With Many Features to X Premium Users on Web.

X Working on ‘Microphone Noise Suppression’ for X Spaces on Web

X is working on microphone noise suppression for the Spaces on the web! pic.twitter.com/HZ1i3e2Euj — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) February 7, 2025

X Focused Mode Coming Soon To Show Only Posts on Platform

BREAKING: X is working on FOCUSED MODE! It'll hide the sidebars and only show the posts! pic.twitter.com/rCgFkQKDb0 — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) February 7, 2025

