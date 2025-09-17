Xiaomi 15T is expected to launch soon in global markets. Ahead of the launch, the specifications of the device have been leaked online. As per the post of tipster (@yabhishekhd) on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming Xiaomi 15T could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor. The smartphone is said to include a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may also feature a Leica Summilux optical lens for improved camera performance. The smartphone is likely to come with a 5,500mAh battery and 67W fast charging support. Lava Bold N1 5G Sale Now Live in India, Available at Amazon; Check Price Offers, Specifications and Features.

Xiaomi 15T Specs (Expected)

Exclusive: Xiaomi 15T specifications: 📱 6.83" AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate 🔳 MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC 📸 Leica Summilux optical lens 🔋 5500mAh battery ⚡ 67W fast charging pic.twitter.com/hPU3FlnqK5 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

