Lava Bold N1 5G sale begins in India. The Lava Bold N1 5G is priced in India starting at INR 6,749 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is expected to cost around INR 7,249 with available offers. The smartphone is available for purchase on Amazon. The latest budget-friendly smartphone of Lava Mobiles is powered by a UNISOC T765 5G processor, and it runs on Android 15. The smartphone comes with a 13MP AI primary camera and features a 6.75-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Bold N1 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Specifications Tipped; Check Details Including Expected Price.

Lava Bold N1 5G Price in India

Introducing #BoldN15G - India's Most Affordable 5G Smartphone^ Sale Is Live! Buy Now: https://t.co/MLJ8WhuRPq Spl. Launch Price - 4GB+64GB – ₹6,749* 4GB+128GB – ₹7,249* True 5G – Works on ALL Indian 5G networks. 4K Video Recording at 30FPS. ^Source: Techarc *Incl. of offers pic.twitter.com/gzd6chG4Y5 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) September 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Lava Mobiles). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)