YouTube outage has affected millions of users across multiple countries. Users started posting on social media about facing playback issue with text 'YouTube Down'. Google's video streaming platform was unavailable over 2,00,000 users globally as per Downdetector, said reports. Amid this, the allied services including YouTube TV and YouTube Music also faced outage with 2,379 and 4,873 users facing the issue. The YouTube Team responded that the issue was fixed and the problem. It said, "This issue has been fixed – you should now be able to play videos on YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV!" Google Veo 3.1 Released: Tech Giant Launches New AI Video Generation Model with Improved Audio, Cinematic-Style Realistic Output and Enhanced Creative Controls.

'YouTube Down' Issue Fixed, YouTube Music and YouTube TV Services Restored

If you’re not able to play videos on YouTube right now – we’re on it! Thanks for your patience, and you can follow along here for updates: https://t.co/EcPxm09f77 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 16, 2025

YouTube Down Across Multiple Countries

BREAKING: YouTube is down for users across multiple countries - reports pic.twitter.com/TKaxXVornI — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 15, 2025

'YouTube is Currently Down', Says X User

YouTube is currently down. pic.twitter.com/acaxHwE2YU — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 15, 2025

