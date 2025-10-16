Google has launched Veo 3.1, an upgraded AI video model featuring improved audio, finer editing controls, and enhanced image-to-video generation. The new model is said to be built on May’s Veo 3, the new version creates more realistic clips and follows prompts more accurately. It lets users add or soon remove objects within videos, and adds audio to existing editing tools for livelier results. Veo 3.1 is rolling out to Flow, the Gemini app, and Vertex and Gemini APIs, with over 275 million videos made since Flow’s launch. Sora New Feature Update: OpenAI Now Allows Users To Create Videos up to 25 Seconds Long and Access Storyboards; Check Details.

Google Veo 3.1 Launched With Cinematic Quality Video Generation

Veo is getting a major upgrade. 🚀 We’re rolling out Veo 3.1, our updated video generation model, alongside improved creative controls for filmmakers, storytellers, and developers - many of them with audio. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/YQVRxwj7hk — Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) October 15, 2025

Google Veo 3.1 and Veo 3.1 Fast Available in Preview in Gemini API

Veo 3.1 & Veo 3.1 Fast are now available in preview in the Gemini API. These upgraded Veo models give devs higher-quality outputs, audio support, and new creative controls for more precise video generation. https://t.co/gTjCKMNXGT pic.twitter.com/C3MR99fcVf — Google AI Developers (@googleaidevs) October 15, 2025

