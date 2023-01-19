According to reports, at least 145 people are feared dead after a passenger boat sank in northwest Congo. As per a report in ilkha, the overloaded boat sank at night on a river in northwestern Congo. Reportedly, the passenger boat was traveling to the neighboring Republic of Congo when it capsized on the Lulonga River. The incident took place on late Tuesday near the town of Basankusu, officials said. UN: New Congo Attack by Local Militia Kills 7, Many Flee.

145 people feared dead after passenger boat sinks in northwest Congo - AP — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 19, 2023

