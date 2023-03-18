The asteroid "2023 DW" will not hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046, NASA said. The asteroid, first detected on February 27, was given a 1-in-600 chance of slamming into Earth. However, the US space agency has wiped off that possibility now. The asteroid measures about 165 feet (50 meters) in diameter, and could have proved dangerous at its impact. World To End Soon? Doomsday Nears As Asteroid May Hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046, Here's What NASA Says About Chances of Apocalyptic Event.

