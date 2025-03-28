A mass stabbing near Dam Square in Amsterdam on Thursday, March 27, left at least five people injured, prompting a swift police response. An "English-speaking" tourist tackled and detained the knife-wielding attacker before authorities arrived. Among the victims are two Americans, a Polish national, a Belgian woman, and a local teenager. One of the victims, a young woman, was seen with a knife lodged in her back. Amsterdam police have praised the tourist for his bravery, calling him a hero. The suspect has been arrested, but authorities are withholding his identity, stating it's "too early" to disclose further details. Amsterdam Mass Stabbing: Suspect Arrested After Knife Attack Near Dam Square in Netherlands Leaves 5 Injured; Investigation Underway.

Tourist Tackles Knife-Wielding Attacker Near Dam Square

NEW: "English-speaking" tourist tackles and detains a knife-wielding maniac who stabbed five people in Amsterdam. Hero. Two Americans and three others were injured after the man went on a rampage near Dam Central Square. A girl was seen with a knife sticking out of her… pic.twitter.com/RnBCPUkscS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 28, 2025

