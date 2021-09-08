Former President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country before the official Taliban takeover, on Wednesday issued a statement in this regard. He said that he undertook the step to save Kabul and 6 million citizens. Ghani added that it was never his intent to abandon the people. "I Apologise to the Afghan people that I could not make it end differently," the statement added.

Read Full Statement By Ashraf Ghani Here:

Statement 8 September 2021 pic.twitter.com/5yKXWIdLfM — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) September 8, 2021

