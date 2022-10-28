Paul Pelosi, the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" after an assailant broke in at the couple's California home early on Friday. The assault was captured on video. Reportedly, the attacker shouted "where is Nancy?" before attacking her husband. Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit: US House Speaker Embarks on US Aircraft To Leave From Taipei (Watch Video).

Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Pelosi 'Violently Assaulted':

Attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband was captured on video, attacker shouted: “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” - CNN/WaPo — BNO News (@BNONews) October 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)