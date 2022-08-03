US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday embarked on a US aircraft to leave after meeting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. Earlier, Pelosi said in a press meeting that the US supports the status quo, but does not want anything to happen to Taiwan by force.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi embarks on a US aircraft to leave from Taiwan, after meeting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, in Taipei (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/iHv5Ax2cab — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

