As Russian army continues its invasion of Ukraine, Bernie Ecclestone appeared on Good Morning Britain and defended the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions. When asked if he still regarded Putin as a friend, Bernie simply replied: "I'd still take a bullet for him. Id' rather he didn't hurt, but I'd still take a bullet for him." He further said that Ukrainian President Zelensky should have listened to Putin to avoid war as he is a sensible person.

Watch Video:

