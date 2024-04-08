People across the globe are witnessing the first solar eclipse of 2024. The total Solar eclipse began in the middle of the Pacific and is now sweeping across North America. Before the solar eclipse event, authorities in the United States requested people not to use the "Biniki Solar Eclipse Glasses". The solar eclipse glasses, sold on Amazon and in stores, are labelled with "EN ISO 12312-1:2022". The Illinois Department of Public Health urged people to double-check their eclipse glasses as several brands were recalled for failing to meet safety standards. First Total Solar Eclipse Photo Ever! Stunning Picture of Surya Grahan Captured by Prussian Photographer Johann Julius Friedrich Berkowski in 1851 Surfaces (See Pic).

Biniki Solar Eclipse Glasses Recalled

URGENT RECALL: Public urged not to use 'Biniki Solar Eclipse Glasses' The recalled glasses, which were sold on Amazon and in stores, are labeled with “EN ISO 12312-1:2022” If you have them, don't use them to watch the eclipse. pic.twitter.com/Mtw3MWyK8I — BNO News (@BNONews) April 8, 2024

