Skywatchers across the globe are witnessing the first solar eclipse of 2024. The total Solar eclipse began in the middle of the Pacific and is sweeping across North America. Multiple pictures of the total solar eclipse or Surya Grahan are going viral on social media. Amidst all this, a rare picture of the first solar eclipse photographed is going viral online. Notably, the first picture of the solar eclipse was taken 173 years ago by Johann Julius Friedrich Berkowski. On July 28, 1851, Prussian photographer Johann Julius Friedrich Berkowski captured the first successful photo of a total solar eclipse. Johann Julius Friedrich Berkowski was commissioned by the Royal Prussian Observatory at Königsberg to capture an appropriately exposed photograph of a total solar eclipse. Solar Eclipse 2024 Photos and Videos: Total Eclipse Observed in Different Parts Across World, Residents Share Glimpses of Spectacular Celestial Event.

First Solar Eclipse Photograph Ever

Happy solar eclipse day! Here's the first solar eclipse photograph taken 173 years ago by Johann Julius Friedrich Berkowski. pic.twitter.com/WJeP23VVpr — Physics In History (@PhysInHistory) April 8, 2024

Total Solar Eclipse Seen Across North America

