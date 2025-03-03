US President Donald Trump today, March 3, said that America will be moving forward on a "Crypto Strategic Reserve" which includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, SOL, ADA and other cryptocurrencies. This means, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are all set to be included in the US Cryptocurrency Reserve. "I will make sure the US is the crypto capital of the world," Trump said in his post. Following Donald Trump's announcement, prices of bitcoin and other cryptos such as Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano skyrocketed. Soon after US President Donald Trump named Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptos for the United States Crypto Strategic Reserve, USD 350 billion in value was added to the crypto market in five hours. Donald Trump Security Breach: F-16 Fighter Jets Scrambled As 3 Civilian Planes Enter Restricted Airspace Over US President’s Mar-a-Lago Resort in Florida.

Donald Trump Announces Crypto Strategic Reserve

JUST IN - Trump says the U.S. will move forward on a "Crypto Strategic Reserve" that includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, SOL, ADA and other cryptocurrencies pic.twitter.com/62ZxTnmJoF — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 2, 2025

Bitcoin's Price Skyrocket

JUST IN - Bitcoin, cryptos skyrocketing after Trump pump. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 2, 2025

USD 350 Billion Added To Crypto Market

BREAKING: $350 billion in value added to crypto market over past 5 hours — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 2, 2025

