In a major security breach near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, three civilian aircraft entered restricted airspace, triggering a response from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). F-16 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the planes, deploying flares and escorting them out of the no-fly zone. The breaches occurred at 11:05 AM, 12:10 PM, and 12:50 PM, raising concerns about the security of the president’s resort. The airspace surrounding Mar-a-Lago is considered a no-fly zone due to heightened security risks. While the reason behind the breach remains unclear, authorities are investigating whether it was a result of accidental navigation errors or intentional actions. President Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Declaring English the Official Language of US.

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Airspace Breached, F-16 Jets Scrambled

🚨Update: Cartel threat?? Fighter jets scrambled to fire flares and intercept 3x unidentified aircraft violating restricted airspace near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago!! pic.twitter.com/uJqQG7bPuQ — US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) March 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)