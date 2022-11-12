On Saturday, cryptocurrency exchange FTX said that it has been "hacked" as more than $600 million has disappeared from its account. The news comes a day after FTX filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. In an official statement, the company also said that Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned as the cryptocurrency exchange's CEO. FTX Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in US, Sam Bankman-Fried Resigns As Cryptocurrency Exchange’s CEO.

Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX Hacked

BREAKING: Cryptocurrency exchange FTX claims it has been "hacked" as more than $600 million disappears — BNO News (@BNONews) November 12, 2022

