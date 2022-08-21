The daughter of Aleksandr Dugin, who is often called "Putin's brain" was killed in a car explosion near Moscow. Aleksandr Dugin has been the man behind Russia's military operations in Ukraine, as was in Crimea. Reportedly, the father-daughter duo was scheduled to travel back from an event on Saturday evening in the same car but Aleksandr made a last-minute change and travelled in a separate car.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: Daughter of Aleksandr Dugin, who is often called "Putin's brain," killed in car explosion near Moscow pic.twitter.com/pSkBK8ENGO — BNO News (@BNONews) August 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)