On Sunday, former US President Donald Trump said that he will never return to Twitter. The statement comes a few days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk had said that if his deal with Twitter becomes successful, he will reverse Trump's ban from the microblogging platform.

Check tweet:

BREAKING: Former US President Donald Trump says he will never return to Twitter — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 15, 2022

