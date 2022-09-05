Liz Truss, the incumbent Foreign Secretary, will be the UK's new Prime Minister after beating Rishi Sunak, , the former Indian-origin Chancellor, in the race to lead the Conservative Party. Liz Truss will succeed Boris Johnson who resigned in July.

