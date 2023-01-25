At least 3 people were injured in an explosion in Manipur's Ukhrul. Following the incident, police & other security personnel have cordoned off the area & launched a search operation, news agency ANI reported. Ukhrul SP Ningshem Vashum said that no militant outfit has claimed responsibility as yet. Telangana Blast: Two Killed After House Catches Fire Due to LPG Gas Cylinder Explosion In Medak (Watch Video).

Manipur Blast:

3 people injured in an explosion in Manipur's Ukhrul, say police. Following the incident, police & other security personnel have cordoned off the area & launched a search operation. So far, no militant outfit has claimed responsibility," says Ukhrul SP, Ningshem Vashum. pic.twitter.com/W8j2Ja8JoV — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

