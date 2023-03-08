Voters in Oklahoma have rejected a proposal to legalize marijuana, according to a report in BNO News Live. Reportedly, the state of Oklahoma in United States had embraced medical marijuana with about 400 dispensaries in Oklahoma City alone. However, the voters in the state have now decided against going further. While people of Oklahoma have rejected the proposal, other conservative states have legalised recreational cannabis use, including Montana in 2020 and Missouri last year. On the other hand, several have rejected it, including Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. US Kids Are Ditching Alcohol for Marijuana, 20-Year Study Shows Massive Increase in Cannabis Abuse Against Alcohol Abuse Decline.

Voters in Oklahoma Reject Proposal To Legalize Marijuana

