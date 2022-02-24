Black smoke was seen rising over the Ukrainian defense ministry intelligence headquarters in central Kyiv on Thursday, according to reports. Ukraine said on Thursday some of its military command centers have been hit by Russian missile strikes as Moscow launched a military operation against its neighbour.

See Tweet:

BREAKING: Reports of smoke rising from headquarters of the Defense Ministry's intelligence agency in Kyiv — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 24, 2022

