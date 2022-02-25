Ukraine has lost control over its Snake Island, located in the Black Sea near the border with Romania, the state border guards service of Ukraine said on Thursday. "According to the information that we have, the Snake Island has been seized," the border guards said. The service said it had lost contact with Ukrainian border guards and servicemen, stationed on the island, which is part of Ukraine’s Odessa administrative region.

