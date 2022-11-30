On Wednesday, the U.S. House Democrats elected Hakeem Jeffries as party leader starting in 2023. According to reports, Hakeem Jeffries was unanimously elected House Democratic leader, there by becoming first Black lawmaker to lead major party in Congress. Hakeem Jeffries, US Congressman, Announces Bid To Lead Democrats in House of Representatives After Nancy Pelosi Steps Down; Who Is He?

Hakeem Jeffries Elected U.S. House Democrats Leader

BREAKING: U.S. House Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as party leader starting in 2023 pic.twitter.com/CST0fwQTPc — Reuters (@Reuters) November 30, 2022

