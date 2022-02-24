Ukraine said that at least 7 people have been killed and 9 wounded by Russian shelling. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operation in Ukraine on Thursday and he is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.” As Putin spoke, big explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other areas of Ukraine. Later, air sirens went off in Kyiv, indicating that the city is under attack.

