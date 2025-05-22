Early on Thursday, May 22, multiple homes and vehicles caught fire after a small plane crashed into the Tierrasanta neighbourhood in San Diego, California. The aircraft, reportedly a Cessna Citation S/II with callsign “N666DS,” went down at around 3:50 AM while attempting to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. So far, one fatality has been confirmed by authorities with significant structural damage. Reportedly, a temporary evacuation centre was established at Miller Elementary School, while investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash. California Plane Crash: Small Plane Crashes Into Simi Valley Neighbourhood in Southern California, 1 Dead (Watch Videos).

Small Plane Crashes in San Diego

BREAKING: Small plane crashed into San Diego, California neighborhood, setting multiple homes on fire; number of casualties unknown — BNO News (@BNONews) May 22, 2025

Small Plane Crashes Into San Diego Neighbourhood

BREAKING: Plane crashes into San Diego residential neighbourhood A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood during foggy weather early Thursday, setting about 15 homes fire and evacuating homes along several blocks, authorities said pic.twitter.com/ebVrGAgnxa — Stock Monkey (@Gamma_Monkey) May 22, 2025

Plane Crash in San Diego's Tierrasanta Causes Fires

On the morning of May 22, 2025, a small business jet, believed to be a Cessna Citation S/II with the callsign “N666DS,” crashed into the Tierrasanta military housing community in San Diego while attempting to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. Authorities have… https://t.co/wEI23VWD6J pic.twitter.com/923NUQpRKi — Intel Tower🗽 (@inteltower) May 22, 2025

