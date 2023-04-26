A powerful Iranian cleric was killed in an armed attack, state media reported Wednesday. Deceased Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani, a member of the Assembly of Experts that selects the country’s supreme leader, was shot dead this morning in an armed attack in North Iran. The report said that the assailant was arrested. Iran Helicopter Crash: Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi Injured, Advisor Killed After Chopper Crashes in Baft.

