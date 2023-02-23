The helicopter carrying the minister of sports, Hamid Sajjadi, crashed in southern Iran while landing in the sports complex of Baft city, local media reported. Reportedly, an advisor to the sports minister was killed in the crash. Sajjadi was being transferred to a hospital for treatment. The tragic incident took place when the helicopter was preparing to land in the sports complex of Baft. Iran Blast Video: 'Unsuccessful' Drone Attack Caused Explosion at Military Facility in Isfahan, Say Reports.

Iran Helicopter Crash:

The helicopter carrying the Iranian sports minister crashed while landing in the sports complex of Baft on Thursday evening. As a result of the accident, the minister is being transferred from Baft to Kerman medical centers due to cerebral hemorrhage. pic.twitter.com/TJJLVA3mTR — Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (@Iran_GOV) February 23, 2023

