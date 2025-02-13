Severe Tropical Cyclone Zelia has intensified to a Category 5 system, the highest classification, with wind gusts reaching up to 320 km/h. The cyclone is projected to make landfall late Friday between Dampier and De Grey in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. Authorities have issued warnings for extreme winds, flash flooding, and dangerous storm surges. Residents are urged to follow emergency services’ directives and prepare for potential evacuations. Ports, schools, and roads in the affected areas have been closed in anticipation of the cyclone’s impact. Major resource companies, including Rio Tinto, BHP, and Fortescue, have suspended operations and secured facilities to ensure worker safety. Ports such as Port Hedland and Dampier have been shut down, and production has ceased in certain areas. Shell’s Prelude LNG operation will not resume until Sunday. The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts that Zelia will bring heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures to Central Australia, with expected rainfall of 10-20mm and a significant drop in temperature. These conditions are anticipated to persist until Sunday, after which sunshine is expected to return, and temperatures will rise to the mid to high 30s. Residents are advised to stay updated through official channels or follow the cyclone zelia live tracker map on windy. Cyclone Fengal Update: 3 Die in Rain-Related Incidents in Chennai As Cyclonic Storm Crosses Puducherry Coasts (Watch Video).

Cyclone Zelia Live Tracker Map on Windy

