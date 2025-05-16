US President Donald Trump has reignited his feud with pop star Taylor Swift, taking a swipe at the singer in a recent post. Diverting from political commentary, Donald Trump wrote, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” It must be noted that Taylor Swift offered a vocal endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 US Presidential election. Donald Trump Visits Abu Dhabi’s Abrahamic Family House During His Middle East Visit (See Pic).

Donald Trump Says Taylor Swift Is No Longer ‘Hot’

JUST IN - President Trump declares that Taylor Swift is "no longer HOT?" pic.twitter.com/IXa4bfVsqX — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)