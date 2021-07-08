A fire at a container ship caused a massive explosion at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai late Wednesday. The fire was later brought under control. Videos of blast at Jebel Ali Port due to the fire have emerged online. Watch them below.

UPDATE - Dubai officials responding to fire caused by an explosion on a container ship at Jebel Ali Port.pic.twitter.com/r5orj9RxMx — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 7, 2021

A fire caused by an explosion within a container on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port has been brought under control; no casualities have been reported. pic.twitter.com/oMTaJhgEYd — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 7, 2021

