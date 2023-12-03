An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, the southern region of Philippines on Sunday, December 3, t he United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The Philippines is an archipelagic country in Southeast Asia. Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred near Mindanao. This prompted the issuance of evacuation orders for a portion of the region and the southwest coast of Japan due to the possibility of tsunami waves measuring at least one metre (3 feet). Earthquake in Philippines: Quake of Magnitude 6.9 on Richter Scale Hits Mindanao (Watch Video).

Earthquake in Philippines

BREAKING - Magnitude 7.0 earthquake detected off the coast of Mindanao, Philippines; area was also struck late Saturday, triggering tsunami warnings - initial reports — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)