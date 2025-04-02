An earthquake hit Tibet today, April 2. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Tibet at about 5:49 AM. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Meanwhile, rescue workers on Tuesday, April 1, saved a 63-year-old woman from the rubble of a building in Myanmar's capital as hope was fading of finding many more survivors of the violent earthquake that killed more than 2,700 people in the country. Two Earthquakes Hit Myanmar, Strongest at 4.7 Magnitude.

Quake Hits Tibet

National Center for Seismology Confirms Earthquake in Tibet

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit #Tibet at about 5:49 am: National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake)#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/3thZqwa3IU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)