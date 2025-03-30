The Pacific Island country of Tonga was rocked by a strong 7.1-magnitude earthquake on Sunday, March 30. Subsequently, a tsunami warning was issued for the nation. According to media reports, the quake was at a depth of 10 km off the coast of the South Pacific island nation. More details are awaited. Earthquake in Myanmar: Another Quake of 4.2 Magnitude Jolts South Asian Country Amid Rescue Operations; Death Toll Expected To Reach 1,000.

Earthquake in Tonga

Tsunami warning issued after strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Pacific island country of Tonga, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 30, 2025

