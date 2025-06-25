Edward Coristine, the 19-year-old prodigy who fast-tracked from high school to high office, has resigned from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Known online as “Big Balls,” Coristine became a key figure in Elon Musk’s bureaucracy-slashing initiative, praised for bold moves and criticised for reckless inexperience. His short but turbulent tenure saw sweeping changes, from axing federal offices to engineering Musk’s controversial “gold card” visa program. Coristine’s official GSA email was deactivated on Tuesday, June 24, signalling the abrupt end of his government stint. Wikipedia Co-Founder Larry Sanger Calls on Elon Musk, DOGE To Probe Government Interference Over Online Encyclopedia.

Edward Coristine Resigns

