Egypt's petroleum minister Tarek El Molla on Sunday said that the big hike in oil prices is negatively affecting Egypt, reported Sky News Arabia.

Check Tweet:

Egypt's petroleum minister says big hike in oil prices negatively affecting the country -Sky News Arabia https://t.co/YTJngAvS3hpic.twitter.com/uk9jmNRowU — Reuters (@Reuters) March 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)