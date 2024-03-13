The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed conduction an airstrike that killed Hamas operative Hadi Ali Mustafa in Lebanon. The IDF also shared a video of the strike in a recent X post. The caption to the post read, “ELIMINATED: Hadi Ali Mustafa, a Hamas terrorist in Lebanon responsible for advancing Hamas' international activity and terrorist attacks against Jewish and Israeli targets.” The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in every area in which it operates, it added. Israel-Palestine War: IDF Kills Hamas Commander Who ‘Prevented 1,000 Palestinians From Evacuating Gaza Hospital’.

Israeli Airstrike Kills Hamas Operative Hadi Ali Mustafa in Lebanon

🔴ELIMINATED: Hadi Ali Mustafa, a Hamas terrorist in Lebanon responsible for advancing Hamas' international activity and terrorist attacks against Jewish and Israeli targets. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in every area in which it operates. pic.twitter.com/et4dLjlSle — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 13, 2024

WATCH The IDF confirmed conducting a strike on a vehicle near Tyre in southern Lebanon, targeting a senior Hamas operative named Hadi Mustafa. pic.twitter.com/BhHCFQfyqd — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) March 13, 2024

