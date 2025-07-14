In a bizarre incident, the official X account of the popular Sesame Street character "Elmo" appeared to be hacked on Sunday, July 13. New posts shared on the hacked Elmo account urged US President Donald Trump to release the Epstein files and also called him Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "puppet". A few hours after being hacked, the official account of Elmo was restored, with all derogatory posts being deleted. "Elmo says ALL JEWS SHOULD DIE. F**K JEWS. DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU'S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE EXTERMINATED", one tweet from the hacked Elmo account read, while another post asked Donald Trump to release the Epstein files. While Elmo's account has been restored, Elmo has not confirmed the alleged hack yet. Elon Musk Says Exposing Jeffrey Epstein Files ‘Top Priority’ for America Party.

Elmo's Official X Account Hacked

BREAKING: Official Elmo account hacked pic.twitter.com/a4SxYU0NdA — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 13, 2025

Elmo's X Account Recovered After Being Hacked

UPDATE: Elmo's X account recovered, posts by hacker deleted. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)