Elon Musk was spotted wearing a black "Occupy Mars" T-shirt while closely monitoring SpaceX’s Starship 9 test flight from the control centre. A video shared on X by @cb_doge captures Musk’s focused presence during the launch from SpaceX’s Starbase facility near Brownsville, Texas. The ninth test flight marked a critical attempt after two previous failures. While the flight began smoothly, the first-stage Super Heavy booster exploded just before splashdown, and fuel leaks caused the upper-stage vehicle to spin uncontrollably in orbit. SpaceX later confirmed that Starship broke apart during its re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. SpaceX Starship Rocket Crashes Into Indian Ocean After Spinning Out of Control on 9th Test Flight, Elon Musk Reacts.

Elon Musk Wears ‘Occupy Mars’ T-Shirt During Starship 9 Launch

🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk watching the Starship 9 test flight from the control center. pic.twitter.com/eldff8EdMX — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)