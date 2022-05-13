Tesla has put on hold plans to sell electric cars in India, abandoned a search for showroom space and reassigned some of its domestic team after failing to secure lower import taxes. The Indian government is pushing Tesla to commit to manufacturing locally before it will lower tariffs.

Check Tweet:

EXCLUSIVE Tesla puts India entry plan on hold after deadlock on tariffs-sources https://t.co/SRuAbagJnBpic.twitter.com/l2IBMpqpP7 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)