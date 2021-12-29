France on Wednesday reported the highest rise in daily COVID-19 cases. A total of 2,08,000 people tested positive for coronavirus in a day. It is the highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. On Monday, the France government announced new measures to curb rise in coronavirus infections. The government imposed a cap on the size of big gatherings.

